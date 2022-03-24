Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 602,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,436,072 shares.The stock last traded at $9.47 and had previously closed at $8.77.

Several analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,268,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vipshop by 7,924.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,751 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 94.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

