Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.