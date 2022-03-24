Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) were down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 5,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 12,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.26% of Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

