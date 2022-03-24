Virtue Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.84. The stock had a trading volume of 32,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.80. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

