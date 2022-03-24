Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 406,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTM stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $54.98. 1,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,215. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.