Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after acquiring an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,649,000 after acquiring an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SBA Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,169,000 after acquiring an additional 138,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,369,000 after acquiring an additional 231,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.81. 739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.79. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.46 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $267.04 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

