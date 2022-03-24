Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $268,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,392 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 81,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,496,858. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

