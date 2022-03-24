Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.80. 4,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $155.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.13. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

