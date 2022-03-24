Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $8.31 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $8.90 on Thursday, hitting $256.34. 50,086,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,886,793. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $640.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

