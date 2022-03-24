Virtue Capital Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,687 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 71,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,678,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

