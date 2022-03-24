Virtue Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,983. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.42.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,363 shares of company stock worth $1,445,777 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

