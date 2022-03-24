Virtue Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of OSCV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.82. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

