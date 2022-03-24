Virtue Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $67.50. 26,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $68.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

