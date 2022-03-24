Virtue Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $392.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

