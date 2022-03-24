Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 28 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $408.26. 15,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,995. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $346.26 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.29.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

