Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.09. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 702,016 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $127.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ Get Rating ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 647,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,139,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 46,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

