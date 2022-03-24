Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.65 EPS

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($2.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.

VLCN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 12,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,242. Volcon has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Volcon in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volcon Inc ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Volcon as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

