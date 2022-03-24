Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) & GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) Financial Analysis

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) and GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vyant Bio and GeneLink, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyant Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vyant Bio currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 238.98%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vyant Bio and GeneLink’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vyant Bio $5.75 million 5.95 -$8.00 million N/A N/A GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GeneLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vyant Bio.

Risk and Volatility

Vyant Bio has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneLink has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Vyant Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Vyant Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of GeneLink shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vyant Bio and GeneLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyant Bio -200.79% -28.50% -25.27% GeneLink N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vyant Bio beats GeneLink on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vyant Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc. is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities. It leveraging these modalities, the company is able to capitalize on repurposed and novel compounds and then partner with others to further develop and commercialize valuable therapeutics and new treatments for patients. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. Vyant Bio was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

GeneLink Company Profile (Get Rating)

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

