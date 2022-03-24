Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €190.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($190.11) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €162.45 ($178.52).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €151.70 ($166.70) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €109.00 ($119.78) and a twelve month high of €174.75 ($192.03). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €145.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

