Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.6% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,018,927 shares of company stock valued at $278,366,489 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.66. The stock had a trading volume of 285,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.16. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

