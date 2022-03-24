Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 27,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 38,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 11,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in Visa by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.00. 42,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,733,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $411.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.47.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

