Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.50

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $95.62 million and $6.09 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00196315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00027984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.57 or 0.00429466 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00056563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

