WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 267 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

NYSE:C traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,445,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,690,068. The firm has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

