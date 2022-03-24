Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock opened at $85.06 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.71.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.