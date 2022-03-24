Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112,145 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,649,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,523,000 after purchasing an additional 651,865 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,559,000 after purchasing an additional 282,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,789,000 after buying an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $263.65 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $222.82 and a twelve month high of $318.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.69.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.