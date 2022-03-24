Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 5,262 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13.

