Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,006 shares of company stock valued at $19,057,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $151.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $155.76.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

