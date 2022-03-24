Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,821 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 175.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

