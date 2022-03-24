Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 4,969 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Stephens decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

NYSE DRI opened at $130.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.58. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

