Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 320,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 41,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $139.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

