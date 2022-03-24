Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,555 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $18,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 382.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG stock opened at $144.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.93. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.