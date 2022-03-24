Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRWD. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

