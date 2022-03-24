Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $13.81 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,549 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PPL were worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

PPL opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

