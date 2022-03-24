Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $15.16 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,347 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $133.49 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.90 and its 200 day moving average is $160.39.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

