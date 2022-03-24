Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $250,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

WGO opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $85.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

