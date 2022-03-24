Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,958,000 after acquiring an additional 86,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 621,618 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,272 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OVV opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.