Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 17,449 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,449 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in KBR were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 32.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get KBR alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE:KBR opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.78 and a beta of 1.28. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

KBR Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.