Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 867 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Atkore by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $104.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $119.96.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

