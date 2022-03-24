Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,085 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,995 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 47,939.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 970,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 968,370 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,728,000.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

THS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

