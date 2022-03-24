Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AnaptysBio (ANAB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) in the last few weeks:
- 3/22/2022 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/20/2022 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/17/2022 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
- 3/14/2022 – AnaptysBio had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.
- 3/12/2022 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/10/2022 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
- 3/7/2022 – AnaptysBio had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – AnaptysBio had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/24/2022 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/26/2022 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $702.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.15.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.
