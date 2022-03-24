Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AnaptysBio (ANAB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2022 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/20/2022 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2022 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

3/14/2022 – AnaptysBio had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/12/2022 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2022 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

3/7/2022 – AnaptysBio had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – AnaptysBio had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/26/2022 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $702.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.15.

Get AnaptysBio Inc alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.