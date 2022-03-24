Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $26.05. Weibo shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 14,158 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Weibo by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Weibo by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
