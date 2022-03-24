Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $26.05. Weibo shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 14,158 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Weibo by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Weibo by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

