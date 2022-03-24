Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $96.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WELL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.78.

WELL stock opened at $92.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 119.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $1,334,568,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Welltower by 2,540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

