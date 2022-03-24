Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $123.55 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

