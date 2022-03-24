Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cintas by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.89.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $401.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.89. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $328.57 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.25. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

