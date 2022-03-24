West Branch Capital LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $27.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $626.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,698. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $583.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

