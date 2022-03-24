West Branch Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.53. 2,375,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $215.38 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

