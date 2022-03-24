West Branch Capital LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $153.20. 1,070,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,228. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $131.86 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average of $161.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

