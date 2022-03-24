West Branch Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 215,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 317,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,230,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,064,648. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.