West Branch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in KLA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $17.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $365.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,489. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.10.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.