West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,396,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the software company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.22.

ADBE traded up $9.24 on Thursday, hitting $432.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,540,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

